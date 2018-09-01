Belarusbank has signed up as a national partner of next year's European Games in Minsk.

The deal will see the bank promote the second edition of the Games "at home and abroad" while "spreading the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect".

"Hosting a major sports event such as the European Games is not possible without reliable partners, who bring financial stability in cooperation with all relevant groups," said Minsk 2019 Organising Committee chief executive George Katulin.

"In this regard, I am pleased that our guarantor, Belarusbank, is one of the oldest financial institutions in the country that has for many years been trusted by millions of people in Belarus.

"I am sure due to our cooperation that we will be able to offer unique products to existing and potential users of Belarusbank services.

"The two pillars for successful Games preparation are organisational structure and financial security.

"I would therefore like to thank Belarusbank for their support of this unique sporting event and opportunity for our country."

Belarusbank has heavily involved itself in sport and has sponsorship deals with athletes such as biathlon's Darya Domracheva, a four-time Olympic champion and an ambassador for Minsk 2019.

Swimmer Alexandra Gerasimenya, a former world champion, is also backed by the bank which for several years has also partnered with the Belarusian Football Federation.

Belarusbank is no stranger to signing sporting deals ©Minsk 2019

"A constant priority of Belarusbank’s corporate social responsibility is to support high-performance sport," said Victor Ananich, the chairman of the board at Belarusbank.

"It is a core tenet of one of our five charity projects - 'Belarusbank. We Will Win Together'.

"This campaign provides sponsorship support to institutions and clubs of the most popular sports.

"We could not miss the opportunity to support the most important sports event of 2019 - The European Games Minsk 2019.

"We believe that the second European Games will not only allow foreign visitors to have a good time with us and get to know our beautiful country but will unite Belarusians to achieve the highest and most ambitious goals."

Minsk 2019 is scheduled to take place between June 21 and 30 next year with ten of the 15 sports offering qualification spots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Archery, 3x3 basketball, badminton, beach soccer, judo, gymnastics, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling, karate, sambo, shooting, table tennis and wrestling are all on the programme.

The European Games will also count as the official European Championships for four sports with 91 men's events, 89 women's events and 21 mixed events due to take place in all.

All 12 sporting venues will be located within a maximum 30 minutes' drive from the Athletes' Village.