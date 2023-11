Featured Job

Investigation Specialist, UEFA, Switzerland, Nyon

UEFA – the Union of European Football Associations – is the governing body of European football.Its objectives are, among other things, to deal with all questions relating to European football, to promote football in a spirit of unity, solidarity, peace, understanding and fair play, without any discrimination on the part of politics, race, religion, gender or any other reason, to safeguard the values of European football, promote and protect ethical standards and good governance in European football, maintain relations with all stakeholders involved in European football, and support and safeguard its member associations for the overall well-being of the European game. The Disciplinary Lawyer provides legal and administrative support for UEFA’s Organs for the Administration of Justice and assists colleagues in the Integrity Division’s Disciplinary Unit. The incumbent is also responsible for handling disciplinary cases and may be required to act as in-house lawyer before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

