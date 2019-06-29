By Nancy Gillen and Mike Rowbottom in Minsk
The European Games: Day nine of competition
Timeline
- 34 minutes ago: Verniaiev stands by for testing defence of men's all-around artistic gymnastics title
- 52 minutes ago: Spain's kata king and queen, Quintero and Sánchez, get karate title defences underway
- 1 hour ago: Verniaiev facing testing defence of his men’s all-around artistic gymnastics title
- 1 hour ago: Germany set to defend women's team table tennis title against Romania
- 3 hours ago: Russia continue to lead medal table on penultimate day
- 4 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the ninth day of action
View latest updates