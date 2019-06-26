By Nancy Gillen and Mike Rowbottom in Minsk
The European Games: Day six of competition
Timeline
- 25 minutes ago: Twelve teams keyed up for Dynamic New Athletics semi-finals
- 1 hour ago: Romanians claim last canoe sprint gold of the day in men’s C2 1000m
- 1 hour ago: Germany’s multiple world and Olympic champion Hoff adds another major canoe sprint gold to his collection
- 2 hours ago: Belarus K2 500m canoe sprint pair beat Hungary’s world champions to gold
- 2 hours ago: Kaczor claims canoe sprint C1 1000m title as Rio 2016 champion Brendl takes bronze
- 3 hours ago: Kopasz wins men's K1 1000m canoe sprint
- 4 hours ago: Kozak to begin campaign for canoe sprint 'triple-triple'
- 4 hours ago: Medals to be awarded in five sports
- 5 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the sixth day of action
