Digital information boards are to be fitted in Minsk at all bus, trolleybus and tram stops to help spectators navigate the city during next year's European Games, it has been revealed.

It is part of an action plan drawn up by Valery Shkuratov, director of the Minsk city mass transit system coordinating company Metropolitan Transport and Communications, to improve the quality of passenger service, Belarus' official state news agency Belarusian Telegraph Agency (BelTA) reported.

More thn 270 displays have been installed to show up-to-date information about the work of the mass transit system so far, BelTA reported.

"We have to fit all the stops inside the first ring with information displays before the 2nd European Games Minsk 2019," Shkuratov told BelTA.

"There are a total of about 320 public transport lines in Minsk, with their length approaching 4,000 kilometres.

"Over 2,000 vehicles carry about two million passengers in the city on a daily basis."