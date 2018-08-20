Around 80 selfies have reportedly been submitted for a competition designed to promote next year's European Games in Minsk.

The contest is being run by Radio Belarus in cooperation with the Directorate of the Second European Games 2019 and the Belarusian Information Ministry.

Belarussian news agency BelTA revealed around 80 selfies have been submitted since the competition started in April.

Entries have come from across the world, with India, China, the United States, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Algeria, Nigeria, Vietnam and Tajikistan having believed to have had entrants.

Submissions have come from within Europe from Finland, Germany, Russia and Ukraine, as well as hosts Belarus.

Photographs should reflect the specifics of a sport or a sports facility.

Entries will be able to be made until the end of October ©Minsk 2019

Photographs must hashtagged #MINSK2019 to be included in the competition.

The competition is open to foreigners as well as citizens of Belarus.

Photographs can be sent to [email protected] by the end of October.

Winners will be awarded diplomas of the Belarusian state television and radio company.

They will also receive tickets to the sports events at the Games, as well as a set Belarus' national team kit.

Minsk 2019 is due to take place between June 21 and 30 next year.