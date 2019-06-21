By Nancy Gillen and Mike Rowbottom in Minsk
The European Games: Opening Ceremony
Timeline
- 4 hours ago: Welcome to the Minsk 2019 European Games Opening Ceremony
- 3 hours ago: 2nd European Games Opening Ceremony officially underway
- 2 hours ago: The Athletes Parade arrives
- 2 hours ago: Hosts Belarus round out the Athletes Parade
- 1 hour ago: Opening Ceremony moves into its final, official part
- 39 minutes ago: Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, declares the Minsk 2019 European Games officially open
- 32 minutes ago: Flame of Peace ignited as Opening Ceremony concludes
- 24 minutes ago: First day of Minsk 2019 European Games comes to a close
