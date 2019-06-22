By Nancy Gillen and Mike Rowbottom in Minsk
The European Games: Day two of competition and European Olympic Committees Extraordinary General Assembly
Timeline
- 3 hours ago: Welcome to the second day of action at the Minsk 2019 European Games
- 2 hours ago: European Olympic Committees General Assembly taking place
- 2 hours ago: Mokhnatkina seeking missing medal as sambo competition starts
- 1 hour ago: Dutch a bar to home ambition in road cycling
- 1 hour ago: First medals of European Games to come in shooting
- 57 minutes ago: EOC aiming to make Closing Ceremony flag handover ambition a reality
- 34 minutes ago: Belarusian acrobatic gymnasts aim to disrupt Russian and Belgian dominance
- 30 minutes ago: Polish NOC say Kraków and Małopolska region hosting of 2023 European Games would develop sport and promote the country
- 21 minutes ago: Kraków and the Małopolska region voted unanimously as hosts of 3rd European Games 2023
- 20 minutes ago: And we're done!
