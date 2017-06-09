Athletics and swimming mixed relay competitions are among those proposed for inclusion at Tokyo 2020 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) here today.

A mixed 4x400m relay will be held in athletics along with a 4x100m medley mixed relay in the pool.

Male and female BMX freestyle park and 3x3 basketball have also been confirmed as two new disciplines on the programme, as exclusively reported by insidethegames yesterday.

Mixed team competitions have also been added judo, table tennis, archery and triathlon.

A mixed relay will be held in triathlon along with table tennis doubles and mixed team archery and judo.

Cycling had a particularly successful meeting, as men's and women's madison races were also added to increase the total number of track events to 12.

Swimming also gained additional men's 800m and women's 1500m freestyle races.

Fencing will also received two additional team events.

Many other International Federations have suffered cuts to their Olympic quotas.

