By Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan, Michael Pavitt, Mike Rowbottom, Philip Barker, Dan Palmer and Geoff Berkeley in Tokyo
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Day nine of competition
Timeline
- 16 minutes ago: "Multiple" athletes caught drinking alcohol in park at Olympic Village
- 1 hour ago: Trinidad and Tobago PM raps "steel band judging" after Ahye fails to make women's 100m final
- 2 hours ago: Logan Martin triumphs in men's BMX Freestyle final
- 2 hours ago: USA Gymnastics confirm Biles withdrawal from floor final
- 2 hours ago: US win last swimming final of Tokyo 2020 Olympics in world record time
- 2 hours ago: China's Gong Lijiao claims Olympic women's shot put gold
- 3 hours ago: Tokyo 2020 confirm 18 more positive COVID-19 cases
- 3 hours ago: Australia win women's 4x100m medley relay after pipping US
- 3 hours ago: Stunning final run sees Britain's Worthington win first BMX Freestyle gold
- 3 hours ago: Finke delivers another late charge to complete 800m/1500m double
- 3 hours ago: Hassan to seek 1500, 5,000 and 10,000 metres triple in Tokyo
- 3 hours ago: Australia's McKeon wins third Tokyo 2020 title in 50m freestyle
- 3 hours ago: Dressel wins 50m freestyle in Olympic record to claim fourth Tokyo 2020 gold
- 5 hours ago: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games reach halfway stage
View latest updates
Live updates
