By Geoff Berkeley and Philip Barker at the Olympic Stadium and Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan, Michael Pavitt, Dan Palmer and Mike Rowbottom in Tokyo
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Closing Ceremony
Timeline
- 6 minutes ago: Bad weather scuppers Eiffel Tower plans for Paris 2024 handover
- 13 minutes ago: Athletes of Tokyo 2020 Olympics march into Closing Ceremony led by Greece
- 21 minutes ago: Tokyo 2020 Closing Ceremony begins
- 24 minutes ago: Protesters gather outside Olympic Stadium prior to Closing Ceremony
- 54 minutes ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the Closing Ceremony
