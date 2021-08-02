By Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan, Michael Pavitt, Mike Rowbottom, Philip Barker, Dan Palmer and Geoff Berkeley in Tokyo
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Day 10 of competition
- 33 minutes ago: Camacho-Quinn earns women's 100m hurdles title for Puerto Rico
- 41 minutes ago: Tentoglou snatches long jump gold from Echevarria
- 1 hour ago: IOC "looking into" Saunders podium protest in shot put ceremony
- 1 hour ago: IOC issues more detailed statement on Tsimanouskaya situation
- 1 hour ago: Seventeen more positive COVID-19 tests among Olympic participants
- 2 hours ago: Laurel Hubbard prepares for Olympic weightlifting bow
- 2 hours ago: Shot put silver medallist Saunders makes X sign on podium
- 3 hours ago: Day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics gets underway
