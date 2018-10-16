Triple jumpers Jordan Diaz Fortun and Aleksandra Nacheva enhanced their burgeoning reputations by clinching gold medals on the final day of athletics action at Buenos Aires 2018.

Both athletes had claimed top honours in the event at the Under-20 World Championships in Finland earlier this year and were able to prove their potential again in Argentina’s capital city today.

Cuba’s Fortun, who also has a world under-18 title to his name from 2017, achieved a comfortable victory in the men’s event.

He had leapt out to 17.14 metres in the first stage of the competition earlier this week, giving him a comfortable lead on the field.

The 17-year-old recorded an opening jump of 17.04m, which proved his furthest effort of today’s competition.

It gave him a combined distance on 34.18m, resulting in a dominant win in the event.

Ineh Oritsemeyiwa of Nigeria finished some way adrift on 31.85m, while India’s Praveen Chithravel managed 31.52m for third place.

Bulgaria’s Nacheva was crowned as the winner of the women’s event, with the world under-20 champion producing a combined distance of 27.62m across the two stages.

Spain’s Marie Vicente had matched her in stage one, but was unable to overcome her rival today, as she ended on 27.43m for the silver medal.

Bronze goes to Russia’s Mariya Privalova on 26.07m.

Iceland’s Guðbjörg Bjarnadóttir won the women's 200m event ©Getty Images

There was double gold for Qatar on the track, as Owaab Barrow wrapped up victory in the men’s 110m hurdles.

He achieved a combined time of 26.50 seconds for the two stages of competition.

France’s Kenny Fletcher and Hong Kong’s Lok Hei Addis Wong completed the podium with times of 27.01 and 27.13.

Barrow’s team-mate Abdelaziz Mohamed had earlier won the in a combined 41.78.

Jamaica's Antonio Watson ended as the silver medallist having produced a combined 42.41, while Lucas Conceicao Vilar of Brazil clocked 42.67 for bronze.

Iceland’s Guðbjörg Bjarnadóttir prevailed in the women's 200m event, adding to her under-18 European 100m title.

The Icelandic sprinter finished the two stages of the competition in a combined time of 47.02 to top the podium.

Italy's Dalia Kaddari and Brazil's Leticia Nonato Lima completed the podium in 47.69 and 47.87.

Japan's Haruto Deguchi saw off competition from Daniel Huller of Hungary and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Almuawi to win the men’s 400m title.

The women’s gold was earned by Cabezas Caracas, with the Colombian followed by Algeria’s Loubna Benhadja and Spain’s Carla Garcia.

Mexico’s Randel Willars Valdez secured men's 10m platform diving gold ©Getty Images

Finland’s Topias Laine and Greece’s Elina Tzengko emerged as the winners of the men’s and women’s javelin events, while France’s Baptiste Thiery won the men’s pole vault.

Further French success came on the water as Doriane Delassus triumphed in the women’s obstacle canoe competition.

She beat German rival Zola Lewandowski in the final, as Slovakia’s Emanuela Luknardova claimed the bronze.

Lan Tominc of Slovenia won the men’s kayak obstacle competition, ahead of Guan Chengheng of China and France's Tom Bouchardon.

China’s Zhang Mengyao beat Spain’s Elia Canales 6-2 in the women’s recurve final to secure archery gold with Mexico’s Valentina Vazquez Cadena winning bronze.

The Chinese team were denied men’s 10m platform diving gold as Mexico’s Randel Willars Valdez scored 609.80 points for gold.

China’s Lian Junjie and Ruslan Ternovoi of Russia rounded off the podium.