By Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games: Day one of competition
Timeline
- 5 hours ago: Welcome to our coverage of day one of competition at Buenos Aires 2018
- 4 hours ago: Sports seeking to grasp Youth Olympic chance
- 3 hours ago: ITA sign partnership with World Taekwondo at Buenos Aires 2018
- 2 hours ago: Russia's Shamakov claims first gold of Buenos Aires 2018
- 1 hour ago: Schlebush storms through on run to claim triathlon title
- 1 hour ago: Russia earn mixed BMX racing title
- 14 minutes ago: Latest on suspension of Russian Paralympic Committee from IPC President
