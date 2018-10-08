By Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt at the Hilton Buenos Aires
IOC Session and day two of competition at Buenos Aires 2018
Timeline
- 15 hours ago: Welcome to our coverage of the 133rd IOC Session
- 15 hours ago: Full agenda for day one of IOC Session
- 15 hours ago: Buenos Aires Mayor says over 200,000 people attended Opening Ceremony
- 14 hours ago: Bach "pleasantly surprised" by interest from potential 2032 Olympic hosts
- 13 hours ago: Baumann hopes Lausanne 2020 can win over Swiss sceptics of Olympics
- 12 hours ago: Evaluation Commission chair Erdener outlines details of Senegal 2022 Youth Olympics
- 12 hours ago: Senegal President thanks IOC for opportunity to host Youth Olympics
- 12 hours ago: Triathlon gold for New Zealand as McCullough takes title
- 11 hours ago: Grundsoee wins women's 10m air rifle shooting gold
- 11 hours ago: Senegal named as hosts of 2022 Youth Olympic Games
- 10 hours ago: Pyeongchang 2018 achieved a Peace Olympics says head Lee Hee-Boem
- 10 hours ago: Lee claims Pyeongchang 2018 achieved $55 million surplus
- 9 hours ago: IOC to inject part of surplus into sport in South Korea
- 9 hours ago: Tokyo 2020 provide updates on progress
- 9 hours ago: 30,000 volunteer applicants received since programme launch on September 25
- 9 hours ago: Tokyo 2020 return to scene of bid victory
- 8 hours ago: Tokyo budgets and savings over time...
- 8 hours ago: Russia's Khubulova wins women's under 52kg judo gold
- 8 hours ago: Sulca triumphs in men's 81kg competition for Romania
- 8 hours ago: Hungary's Ozbas emerges as winner of women's 63kg judo event
- 7 hours ago: Estanguet pays tribute to Mike Lee during Paris 2024 presentation
- 7 hours ago: Paris 2024 present revised venue plans to IOC Session
- 7 hours ago: Estanguet states Paris 2024 will help to build new model for Olympic Games
- 7 hours ago: Paris 2024 expect to make proposal to IOC of potential new sports in early 2019
- 7 hours ago: Baumann claims Los Angeles 2028 could be another turning point for Olympic Movement
- 7 hours ago: Ferriani confirmed as sole candidate for winter sport spot on IOC Executive Board
- 6 hours ago: Colombian double in combined roller speed skating
- 6 hours ago: First breaking gold medals claimed at Youth Olympics
- 5 hours ago: Mexican lifter wins women's 48kg weightlifting title
- 5 hours ago: Hungarian success continues in swimming pool
- 4 hours ago: Epee honours earned on second day of fencing action
- 4 hours ago: Double gold for China as swimming action draws to a close on day two
- 3 hours ago: Russia enjoy double taekwondo gold
- 1 hour ago: India clinch final gold of day two in men's 62kg weightlifting event
- 1 hour ago: Day two of competition draws to a conclusion
View latest updates