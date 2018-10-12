By Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires 2018: Day six of competition
Timeline
- 4 hours ago: Day six of competition underway
- 3 hours ago: Stockholm 2026 Winter Olympic bid thrown into further doubt
- 2 hours ago: IOC Executive Director says "premature" to comment on Stockholm until official communication from city
- 1 hour ago: Half a million spectators have attended Buenos Aires 2018, claims Dubi
- 1 hour ago: Seeger and Kirov combined to win mixed international team air pistol title
- 54 minutes ago: Greek gold as men's windsurfing competition draws to a close
