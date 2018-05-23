Millions of dollars worth of Gold Coast 2018 equipment will be given to local sporting clubs, schools, councils and community organisations in Queensland as part of Commonwealth Games legacy plans.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced that sporting gear such as boxing gloves, barbells, athletics tracks, defibrillators, Queen's Baton Relay road bikes and mini-buses will be donated to communities across the Australian state.

It comes after the Games were held last month.

"The Commonwealth Games has left memories to last a lifetime for athletes, spectators and volunteers - and now we're making sure there's a lasting legacy for communities across Queensland," Palaszczuk said in a statement on the Queensland Government website.

"Through our Sports Assets Legacy Programme, we're delivering more than 20,000 sports items to more than 100 high-performance sporting organisations, grassroots clubs, community groups, schools and councils throughout the state.

"As well as sports equipment, information technology assets, medical equipment and even mini-buses will be distributed and continue to be used by local community groups and organisations.

"The cost of purchasing new or second-hand equipment would be a real struggle for many of these groups, so this is a great opportunity to make a difference."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said the donations are part of the Gold Coast 2018 legacy programme ©Getty Images

Commonwealth Games Minister Kate Jones added that she hoped the idea would inspire a new generation of Australian athletes.

"Soon a young athlete will receive a medal on the same dais that Australian swimming great Mack Horton stood on to receive his 400 metres freestyle gold medal," she said.

"The hockey nets that our brilliant Kookaburras used in their gold medal match with New Zealand will be gifted to Hockey Queensland, along with bench seating, stopwatches, corner flags and much more - a great inspiration for Queensland's stars of the future.

"We want to make sure taxpayers get the best bang for their buck out of the Commonwealth Games and this project means nothing will be wasted.

"By gifting this equipment, we're ultimately helping communities deliver sports programmes and nurturing sporting excellence in this state for generations to come."

The Queensland Government have also announced that the Gold Coast 2018 legacy will give benefits to departments including Queensland Health, Education Queensland and the Queensland Ambulance Service, who will receive equipment to bolster their services.