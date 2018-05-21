Gold Coast 2018 claim they are working to help security staff who are still awaiting payments from last month's Commonwealth Games.

Around 4,000 security guards were subcontracted for the Games through partnerships between local organisers and four companies - Wilson, MSS Security, SecureCorp and SNP Security.

It is these four companies, rather than Gold Coast 2018, who are reportedly responsible for making payments.

An email from contractor Wilson Security, published by the Gold Coast Bulletin, claims the delays have been caused by Gold Coast 2018, however.

"We would like to reach an agreement with you on your outstanding hours so that we can calculate your meal allowance entitlement and pay Unimet so they can close this out," an email to an employee reads.

"As previously stated to you, both Wilson Security and Unimet were not responsible for managing the recording of guard attendance during the Commonwealth Games and were reliant on Gold Coast to provide us with the necessary information."

Earlier this month, Gold Coast 2018 said they had been told the majority of staff had been paid their base wage.

The Organising Committee (GOLDOC) also said they had met all financial commitments to the contracted companies prior to the Games.

It is unclear how many of the 4,000 staff have payments outstanding.

A large team of security staff worked at last month's Games ©Getty Images

Gold Coast 2018 have insisted the security companies were responsible for logging staff attendance.

"The security firms were responsible for rostering and advising staff of shifts and confirming staff attendance for shifts," a spokesman told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"Where guards are claiming attendance, additional hours or allowances that are not recorded by either one of the checking mechanisms, GOLDOC is working with the suppliers to reconcile any discrepancy."

The Fair Work Ombudsman is reportedly investigating the matter.

The Games took place from April 4 to 15 in the Australian city.