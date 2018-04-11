By Duncan Mackay, Philip Barker, Nick Butler, Daniel Etchells, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Gold Coast
Gold Coast 2018: Day seven of competition
Timeline
- 14 hours ago: Good morning and welcome to day seven
- 14 hours ago: Bolt touches down to watch competition on the Gold Coast
- 12 hours ago: Five Cameroon athletes reportedly go missing at Gold Coast 2018
- 10 hours ago: Home favourite Repacholi claims gold in men's 50m pistol event
- 10 hours ago: First diving gold medal of Gold Coast 2018 goes to Australia
- 8 hours ago: Indian shooting success continues as Singh triumphs in double trap shoot-off
- 6 hours ago: Cameroon confirm eight athletes have gone missing at Gold Coast 2018
- 6 hours ago: Scotland's McMath comes out on top in men's double trap shooting event
- 4 hours ago: Commonwealth Games record for Australia's Mitchell with first attempt in women's javelin throw
- 3 hours ago: Jamaica's Praught ends Kenya's domination of women's 3,000m steeplechase event with gold
- 3 hours ago: Mitchell's Commonwealth Games record throw proves enough for victory in women's javelin
- 3 hours ago: Minute silence honours victims of ice hockey crash
- 3 hours ago: Laugher claims 1m springboard gold for England
- 2 hours ago: Wait worthwhile as Cyprus secure team rhythmic gymnastics gold
- 2 hours ago: Prince Edward presents team rhythmic gymnastics medals as Cyprus achieve record gold haul
- 2 hours ago: Pre-event favourite Crombie eases to victory in men's F38 shot put
- 2 hours ago: Holt wins women's T35 100m as Australia's success in Para-athletics events continues
- 1 hour ago: Australia hold off South African fightback to claim bowls gold
- 1 hour ago: Home gold for Starc in men's high jump
- 1 hour ago: Manyonga twice breaks the Commonwealth Games record to win men's long jump gold
- 1 hour ago: Montsho re-gains women's 400m title as defending champion McPherson has to settle for bronze
- 1 hour ago: Gold and bronze for Malaysia in women's synchronised 10m platform
- 1 hour ago: That is all from us on day seven
