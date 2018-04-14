By Duncan Mackay, Philip Barker, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Gold Coast
Gold Coast 2018: Final day of competition
- 12 hours ago: Final day of Gold Coast 2018 begins
- 12 hours ago: Fearnley wins men's T54 marathon in final race of career
- 11 hours ago: De Rozario leads Australian one-two in women;s T54 marathon
- 9 hours ago: Johannes clinches women's marathon title after pulling clear late on
- 9 hours ago: Adcocks defend badminton mixed doubles title
- 9 hours ago: Shelley defends men's marathon title after leader Hawkins collapses near finish
- 8 hours ago: More table tennis glory for Singapore as Gao and Yu win mixed doubles
- 8 hours ago: Nehwal surprises Sindhu in women's singles badminton final
- 7 hours ago: King and Landers-Murphy dominate women's doubles squash final
- 6 hours ago: Australia triumph against Canada in men's basketball final
- 6 hours ago: Ning secures men's singles table tennis gold
- 6 hours ago: Gold Coast 2018 outline medical response following Hawkins collapse
- 6 hours ago: Lee claims third Commonwealth Games men's singles title
- 5 hours ago: Australian duo triumph in men's doubles squash final
- 5 hours ago: England stun Australia to win first netball gold
- 5 hours ago: Malaysia beat England to women's doubles badminton gold
- 4 hours ago: Ellis and Langridge win men's doubles badminton
- 4 hours ago: New Zealand beat Australia in extra time to win inaugural women's sevens gold
- 4 hours ago: New Zealand win men's rugby sevens final to being sporting action to a close
- 3 hours ago: Hosts Australia top Gold Coast 2018 medals table
