By Duncan Mackay, Philip Barker, Nick Butler, Daniel Etchells, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Gold Coast
Gold Coast 2018: Day five of competition
Timeline
- 13 hours ago: Day five of competition begins
- 11 hours ago: Former world champion Dai Greene withdraws injured from 400m hurdles
- 11 hours ago: Wales hold nerve to beat Scotland in lawn bowls pairs
- 10 hours ago: Cook Islands win first ever Commonwealth Games medal
- 10 hours ago: Mao wins men's 105kg weightlifting event to claim Samoa's first gold medal of Gold Coast 2018
- 9 hours ago: Rai triumphs in men's 10m air pistol final as second day of shooting action begins
- 8 hours ago: Veloso wins shoot-off to claim 10m air rifle final gold for Singapore
- 7 hours ago: Remkes secures vault gold for Australia
- 7 hours ago: Australia beat South Africa to win women's fours bowls
- 6 hours ago: Transgender athlete Hubbard withdraws from women's over 90kg weightlifting event
- 6 hours ago: Twisted elbow causes transgender athlete's withdrawal from women's over 90kg weightlifting event
- 6 hours ago: Cypriot Georgiou claims second gold medal with parallel bars success
- 6 hours ago: Kinsella secures balance beam gold for England as Australia second
- 6 hours ago: Fiji's Cikamatana strikes gold in women's 90kg weightlifting event
- 5 hours ago: Samoa's Stowers claims women's over 90kg weightlifting gold after Hubbard withdraws
- 4 hours ago: Achilleos wins men's skeet gold for third time at Commonwealth Games
- 4 hours ago: Wilson seals third gold medal at Gold Coast 2018 with high bar triumph
- 4 hours ago: Eade wins final gold medal of artistic gymnastics programme
- 3 hours ago: Samoan team official says it was unfair for transgender weightlifter Hubbard to compete
- 3 hours ago: O'Hanlon sprints to hom T38 100m gold
- 2 hours ago: King crowned winner of women's squash after edging decider
- 2 hours ago: Not all rosy in Australian swimming despite golden Commonwealth Games
- 2 hours ago: Larkin clinches second gold as hosts sweep podium in men's 200m backstroke
- 2 hours ago: Titmus dominates as Australia claim all three medals in women's 800m
- 2 hours ago: Levy takes gold as Australian dominance continues in the pool
- 1 hour ago: Willstrop wait over as two-time silver medallist wins men's squash gold
- 1 hour ago: India overcome Nigeria to win men's team table tennis gold
- 1 hour ago: New Zealand's Liti claims men's over 105kg title as weightlifting action concludes
- 1 hour ago: South African stuns Peaty to win 50m breaststroke title
- 1 hour ago: Chesang breaks clear to win 10,000m for Uganda
- 1 hour ago: Schoenmaker delivers back-to-back success for South Africa
- 54 minutes ago: Walsh wins shot put gold but no Games Record
- 47 minutes ago: Thomas clinches biggest victory of career with 200m butterfly win
- 32 minutes ago: Bronte beats sister Cate to clinch women's 100m freestyle gold
- 31 minutes ago: Ahye wins 100m to become first female Commonwealth Games champion from Trinidad and Tobago
- 42 minutes ago: India end Malaysia's long reign as mixed team badminton champions
- 16 minutes ago: Le Clos defends men's 100m butterfly title
- 2 minutes ago: Simbine stuns Blake to win men's 100m
View latest updates