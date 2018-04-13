By Duncan Mackay, Philip Barker, Daniel Etchells, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Gold Coast
Gold Coast 2018: Day 10 of competition
Timeline
- 23 hours ago: Penultimate day of competition gets underway
- 19 hours ago: Hosking sprints to women's road race gold for Australia
- 19 hours ago: Singapore athlete reportedly banned from Gold Coast 2018 for doping
- 18 hours ago: Indian star Kom claims women's 45kg-48kg gold medal in first boxing final of Gold Coast 2018
- 17 hours ago: England's Whiteside clinches women's 51kg boxing title
- 17 hours ago: Luckman strikes gold in queen's prize individual shooting event
- 17 hours ago: Australia's Stridsman strikes gold in women's 60kg boxing event
- 17 hours ago: Yafai gets England back on track in boxing finals with men's 46kg-49kg triumph
- 16 hours ago: India's Solanki inflicts more boxing misery on Northern Ireland with men's 52kg success
- 16 hours ago: Seventh heaven for Indian shooting team at Gold Coast 2018
- 16 hours ago: Home gold for Tapper in women's TT6-10 table tennis event
- 16 hours ago: New Zealand win first women's hockey gold with victory over Australia
- 16 hours ago: Australia's Garside strikes gold in men's 60kg boxing event
- 15 hours ago: Namibian boxer Jonas upgrades from Glasgow 2014 silver to Gold Coast 2018 gold
- 15 hours ago: England take gold in men's 4x100m relay
- 15 hours ago: England seal golden relay double in women's 4x100m
- 15 hours ago: New Zealand's Nyika beats home favourite to men's 91kg boxing gold
- 15 hours ago: Wilson wins all English TT6-10 men's singles final
- 14 hours ago: Reigning world champion Obiri clinches 5,000m title
- 14 hours ago: Chopra clinches javelin gold with season's best
- 14 hours ago: Spencer wins St Lucia's first Commonwealth Games gold with high jump win
- 14 hours ago: Kenyan one-two in final individual athletics race at Gold Coast 2018
- 13 hours ago: Von Hoff claims men's road race gold seven weeks after breaking four vertebrae
- 13 hours ago: Doris wins men's triple jump as Dominica claim second medal
- 13 hours ago: Jamaica defend women's 4x400m title with comfortable win
- 13 hours ago: Welsh wizard Wixey wins gold medal in men's trap
- 13 hours ago: Gold for Botswana in men's 4x400m relay as track athletics concludes
- 13 hours ago: Nigeria's Adeniyi claims women's 62kg freestyle wrestling gold after opponent withdraws
- 12 hours ago: India's Sumit comes out on top in men's 125kg freestyle wrestling event
- 12 hours ago: Women's freestyle wrestling 50kg gold goes to India's Vinesh
- 12 hours ago: Pakistan's Inam secures men's freestyle wrestling 86kg crown
- 11 hours ago: Australia's Nicolson claims women's 57kg boxing gold as Northern Ireland's woes continue
- 11 hours ago: Ryan wins women's 69kg event to increase England's boxing gold medal tally to three
- 11 hours ago: Wales' Price prevails in women's 75kg boxing event
- 10 hours ago: India's Batra cruises to victory in women's singles table tennis final
- 10 hours ago: England's McGrail beats Walker to men's 56kg boxing gold medal
- 10 hours ago: Australia's Urquhart and Pilley land mixed doubles squash gold
- 10 hours ago: Canadian proves Abel by winning womens's 3m springboard gold
- 10 hours ago: McCormack claims men's 69kg gold to complete miserable day for Northern Ireland in boxing
- 9 hours ago: Krishan makes it a hat-trick of boxing gold medals for India
- 9 hours ago: Wales' Lee comes through gruelling battle to secure men's 81kg boxing gold
- 8 hours ago: Clarke wins men's over 91kg title as England finish on six boxing gold medals
- 8 hours ago: Drinkhall and Pitchford clinch men's doubles table tennis gold
- 8 hours ago: Australia cruise to gold by easing past England in women's basketball final
- 7 hours ago: Dramatic gold for home favourite Bedggood
- 7 hours ago: Australia claim gold medal in final match of career for Knowles
- 7 hours ago: Day 10 concludes with medal rush for Australia
