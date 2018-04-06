By Duncan Mackay, Philip Barker, Nick Butler, Daniel Etchells, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Gold Coast
Gold Coast 2018: Day two of competition
Timeline
- 14 hours ago: Day two of competition begins
- 12 hours ago: Gold Coast 2018 chairman meets with protesters
- 12 hours ago: India's Khumukcham breaks Commonwealth Games snatch record in women's 53kg weightlifting event
- 11 hours ago: Khumukcham holds on for women's 53kg weightlifting gold after rival fails with final attempt
- 10 hours ago: Seebohm then Masse break Commonwealth Games records in swimming heats
- 10 hours ago: Gold Coast 2018 fire warning to ticket scalpers
- 6 hours ago: Welshman Evans holds on for victory in men's 69kg weightlifting event as Samoa's Ioane fails with all-or-nothing attempts
- 5 hours ago: Mauritius delegate charged with alleged assault
- 5 hours ago: Unnamed Commonwealth Games athlete suffering from malaria
- 3 hours ago: CGF release statement following charging of Mauritius official
- 3 hours ago: Le Clos holds off Carter to win 50m butterfly gold
- 3 hours ago: Vasey beats Atkinson in 50m breaststroke final
- 3 hours ago: Archibald edges Wiasak to win individual pursuit gold
- 3 hours ago: Chalmers beats Horton in Australia-dominated 200m freestyle final
- 2 hours ago: Canada secure women's team gold medal as England take silver
- 2 hours ago: Tanfield takes men's individual pursuit gold over Archibald
- 2 hours ago: Tai continues English dominance in Paralympic swimming finals
- 2 hours ago: Home gold for Toomey in women's 58kg weightlifting event
- 2 hours ago: Disken of Australia wins S9 100m freestyle
- 1 hour ago: Morton defends title to complete track sprint double
- 1 hour ago: Lewis continues Australian swimming success with 400m individual medley spoils
- 1 hour ago: Glaetzer wins men's keirin final to round off second day of track cycling
- 1 hour ago: Larkin dominates men's 100m backstroke swimming final
- 1 hour ago: McKeon leads Australian clean sweep in 100m butterfly
- 58 minutes ago: Australia dominate men's relay to win sixth swimming gold on day two
- 40 minutes ago: Day two at Gold Coast 2018 comes to a close...
View latest updates