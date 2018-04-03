Gold Coast 2018 have guaranteed that there will be no miming during musical performances at the Opening Ceremony here tomorrow, while providing reassurances over security.

Organising Committee chief executive Mark Peters promised today that ‘’the absolutely fantastic artists that we have will be live".

Many will feel this is a high risk strategy.

At Glasgow at the 2014 Games, Susan Boyle seemed to stumble as she began Mull of Kintyre.

American singer Vicki McClure was similarly hesitant at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and in 1948 the instruments used by the band went out of tune in the intense heat.

The ceremonies are being produced by Jack Morton Worldwide.

‘’They are renowned for being artistically wonderful but also engaging in putting something together," Peters added.

"That’s what I love about the Opening Ceremony, this is something that has come out of a whole lot of impressions that others have and want to have about this city, this state, and this country.

‘’The most important element was that they had to engage with community.

"It is not about thinking great ideas up about what may be a wow factor, we have involved the community all the way here including athletes.

"We wanted a group that would talk to the community, get their ideas on what inspires them as individuals.

‘’They are going to see people actually having fun."

Susan Boyle sang at the Opening Ceremony of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Queensland Minister for the Commonwealth Games Kate Jones was similarly confident in an "amazing ceremony".

"Everyone is pumped," she said.

"We have a very strong Torres Strait Islanders focus, we have the oldest living culture and that is living here in Australia.

"You won’t see it at any other ceremony in the world.’’

The Games will be opened by Prince Charles, who follows his father Prince Philip who opened the Games in both Perth, in 1962, and Brisbane, in 1982.

The last time the Games were in Australia in Melbourne in 2006 it was his mother The Queen who performed the opening.

Tight security will surround the Royal party.

‘’We have a complete separate operation for the Royal visit which is integrated with our own operation centre which is security for the Games," said Steve Gollschewski, deputy commissioner of the Queensland Police.

"We’re working closely with the British Royal protection unit, it's all well planned, well rehearsed, we’ve done this a number of times."

Precise details of the ceremony are being kept secret but organisers did reveal there will be no repeat of giant Kangaroo Matilda which appeared at the 1982 Games and winked at Prince Philip.

The kangaroo Matilda appeared at the Opening Ceremony of the Brisbane 1982 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

‘’You can go and see Matilda outside a petrol station [on the Bruce highway south of Gympie] just North of Brisbane so that’s taken care of," joked Peters.

He also ruled out any role for Australian steeplechaser Genevieve La Caze, who gate-crashed the Closing Ceremony in Glasgow to dance with Kylie Minogue’s dance troupe on stage at Hampden Park.

‘’Genevieve may well dance at the Closing Ceremony which is where a lot of athletes will be dancing everywhere," said Peters.