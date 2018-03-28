The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay continued its journey today as it travelled through the Darling Downs region of Queensland.

The Relay came through the towns of Darby, Oakey and Toowoomba, where it was welcomed by the local communities eager to get a glimpse of the Baton.

The Downs are considered one of the major areas in Queensland.

Local newspaper reports claim hundreds of people, including schoolchildren, lined the streets as the Baton made its way through their respective towns.

It marked the latest leg of the Baton's path to the Commonwealth Games host city prior to the Opening Ceremony next Wednesday (April 4).

Yesterday, the Baton visited Australia Zoo in Queensland, where it was carried by Australian television personality Robert Irwin.

Television personality Robert Irwin carried the Baton yesterday ©Gold Coast 2018

Irwin is the son of the late famous wildlife expert Steve Irwin, who was killed by a stingray in September 2006 while filming a documentary.

The 14-year-old held the Baton along with a a 19-year-old short beaked echidna and a black-headed python called Frasier.

"I felt so honoured to be chosen as part of the Queen’s Baton Relay today at Australia Zoo," Irwin said.

"It was incredible to hold the Baton before the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, along with so many other amazing people around the world including the Queen herself.

"It’s been really exciting to be a part of Commonwealth history here at Australia Zoo."

The towns of Warwick, Gatton and Ipswich are due to welcome the Baton tomorrow.

It will have visited a total of 83 Queensland communities and been carried by over 1,800 Batonbearers by the time the Commonwealth Games officially get underway with the Ceremony at the Carrara Stadium.