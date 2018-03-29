Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive David Grevemberg has insisted they did not receive any formal request for a protocol change to allow Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to speak at the Opening Ceremony of Gold Coast 2018.

Palaszczuk admitted she would have "loved" to have had the opportunity to "give every Queenslander a warm welcome" at the Ceremony on Wednesday (April 4).

The Queensland Premier will not have any speaking role at either the Opening or Closing Ceremony, however, owing to CGF rules, which prohibit the politicisation of the Games.

Grevemberg dismissed reports the CGF had "snubbed" Palaszczuk and claimed they were merely following their own regulations, established following comments made by then Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond.

Salmond was accused of using Glasgow 2014 as a political tool to push the country's bid for independence from the rest of the United Kingdom prior to the event.

Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie confirmed to the Gold Coast Bulletin that he had "made representations" to the CGF to allow her to speak.

Beattie, who will be among the dignitaries to speak alongside CGF President Louise Martin, conceded, however, that it was entirely a CGF decision.

"Our protocol is our protocol and we have stood by that," Grevemberg told insidethegames following the CGF Executive Board meeting here today.

"The Games are non-political and we have all agreed on that."

Beattie added: "Every [CGF] Coordination Commission we have been to, and every discussion we have had, we have reiterated that point.

"Within this journey, we have had a lot of turnover in terms of politics and so it was incredibly important that we had some stability and a common approach to this.

"It is not a snub in any way.

"We are focusing on what our priorities are – the athletes, the fans, the citizens and the community that we represent and we will not deviate from that."

An earlier statement from CGF claimed it was "disappointing that some wish to raise politics days ahead of what will be a spectacular celebration of sport".

The confirmation from the CGF means there will not be a representative of the Queensland Government speaking at the Ceremony at the Carrara Stadium, where Prince Charles is due to officially open the Games.

Beattie is a former Queensland Premier having served in the role from 1998 to 2007.

Both Beattie and Palaszczuk are also members of the Australian Labor Party.