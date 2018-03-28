Shooter Teo Shun Xie will carry Singapore's flag at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games here next week, it has been announced.

The 29-year-old, the defending Commonwealth Games gold medallist in the women's 10 metre air pistol event, received the flag from Team Singapore's Chef de Mission Mark Chay in a ceremony held at Dunman High School.

Chay, a former swimmer who competed in two Commonwealth Games at Kuala Lumpur 1998 and Manchester 2002, had received the flag from Speaker of Parliament and Singapore National Olympic Council President Tan Chuan-Jin.

Baey Yam Keng, Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth, was also present at the ceremony.

Teo, who competed at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, said: "It's an honour to be appointed as the flagbearer for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"The team has been working very hard to prepare for the Games and I hope we will all meet our targets."

Singapore are due be represented at Gold Coast 2018, which is scheduled to open on April 4 and last until April 15, by 60 athletes from 11 sports, including four Para-athletes.

"Firstly, I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to all the 60 athletes from 11 sports who have qualified to make the team," said Tan at the event where Teo received the flag.

"I am also happy to note that there are four para-athletes who qualified for the Games.

"The Commonwealth Games remains as one of the rare opportunities where our athletes - both able-bodied and Para - compete as one contingent.

"Twenty eighteen has started out to be a significant and memorable year for Team Singapore.

"We competed at the Winter Olympic Games for the first time in February, and there are two more major Games - Asian Games and [the Summer] Youth Olympic Games - in our sporting calendar this year.

"I wish all the athletes preparing for these Games all the best."

Teo Shun Xie will be defending the women's 10 metre air pistol event title at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

Former gymnast Lim Heem Wei, who had carried Singapore's flag at Glasgow 2014, will be the assistant Chef de Mission at Gold Coast 2018.

Singapore won a total of 17 medals at Glasgow four years ago, including eight gold.

"We are heading to the Commonwealth Games with a smaller contingent but one that is competing in more sports than in 2014," said Chay.

"Our athletes range from 15-year-old debutants to seasoned campaigners participating in their fourth Commonwealth Games, they have all worked very hard to get there.

"We hope Singaporeans will cheer and support them during the Games."