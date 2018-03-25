Olympic badminton silver medallist PV Sindhu has been named as India's flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony of next month's Commonwealth Games here.

The 22-year-old is one of India's main medal prospects for the Games here, due to begin with the Ceremony at the Carrara Stadium on April 4.

According to reports, the Indian Olympic Association chose Sindhu for the honour at a meeting on Friday (March 22).

She will be tasked with leading out the 222-strong team India is sending to the event.

Olympic shooting silver medallist Vijay Kumar carried the Indian flag at the Opening Ceremony of Glasgow 2014.

Fellow shooter Abhinav Bindra, a four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and winner of the men's 10 metres air rifle at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, performed the role at the 2010 edition of the event in New Delhi.

Olympic shooting silver medallist Vijay Kumar carried the Indian flag at the Glasgow 2014 Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

Sindhu, the world number three, will be aiming to improve on the bronze medal she won at Glasgow 2014.

Sindhu arrives at Gold Coast 2018 off the back of reaching the semi-finals at the prestigious All-England Championships in Birmingham in England last week.

Her main competition for the women's singles gold medal could come from compatriot Saina Nehwal, the former world number one and who claimed the Commonwealth Games gold medal on home soil at Delhi 2010.

Badminton events at Gold Coast 2018 are scheduled to be held at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre from April 5 through to the day of the Closing Ceremony on April 15.