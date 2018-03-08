Gold Coast 2018 have announced additional tickets have been made available for the Commonwealth Games, while a fan marketplace has been established to allow resales.

The additional tickets are set to be released for most events over the next 27 days, according to organisers, with sales coming on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Gold Coast 2018 said the resale site had been set-up after they took on feedback from ticketholders.

The authorised ticket resale site, which will be powered by Ticketek, will provide a safe and secure environment for fans to list and sell tickets they can no longer use.

"This is a real win for fans as they can now purchase tickets to previously unavailable events through the normal authorised sales process at gc2018.com/tickets or buy and sell tickets through the Gold Coast 2018 fan marketplace," said Peter Beattie, Gold Coast 2018 chairman.

"With the preparation of the venues for Gold Coast 2018 now well advanced, we have been able to make adjustments to the build of temporary facilities, releasing previously unavailable seats.

"This means that from today we are pleased to release additional tickets to sports that have previously had their ticket allocation exhausted such as rugby sevens and triathlon.

"In fact, progressively over the next month, additional tickets will be made available to virtually all sports, including athletics and swimming, as temporary seating builds are finalised at each venue.

"In the lead-up to the Games, we urge people to keep checking ticket availability online and hurry to avoid disappointment.

"This is the biggest sporting event in Australia this decade so it's fantastic to be able to offer these additional opportunities for spectators to come and share the dream with us."

Gold Coast 2018 have launched a fan marketplace to allow resales ©Gold Coast 2018

The fan marketplace is set to be available until midday on March 30, allowing any unsold tickets still to be used for the Games.

Organisers have stated they do not make any profit from transactions on the marketplace, while sellers and buyers do not pay any additional fees.

The tickets on the site will match the original price.

"While it was previously stated that existing ticketholders could not cancel or seek refunds for tickets that could no longer be used, the Gold Coast 2018 fan marketplace provides an opportunity for those tickets to be purchased by another customer who can attend the Games," Peters said.

"We want to give as many people as possible the chance to experience Gold Coast 2018 and although there are no guarantees that all tickets listed on the site will be sold, this platform has created a safe marketplace for fans to list, sell and buy authorised tickets to Gold Coast 2018.

"The Gold Coast 2018 fan marketplace is an authorised ticket sales website and all tickets that appear on the site have been verified and approved.

"Each time a ticket is sold on the Gold Coast 2018 fan marketplace, the original ticket barcode is cancelled and a new ticket is created for the new ticket buyer."

Gold Coast 2018 opens on April 4 in Australia.