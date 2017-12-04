A ticketing update from Gold Coast 2018 has revealed the Opening Ceremony of next year’s Commonwealth Games is now sold out.

Officials revealed last month that only single and "limited availability" seats remained available for the Ceremony scheduled to take place at Carrara Stadium on April 4.

It followed a final release of an additional 100,000 tickets to the public on November 20, for a variety of events at the Games.

The latest ticketing update has now shown that the ticket allocation has been exhausted for the event.

Around 40,000 people will be expected to view the Ceremony inside the Carrara Stadium, with organisers claiming it will provide "spectacular, uplifting and surprising moments of theatre, breathtaking visual effects, dancing and music".

Tickets remain available for the Closing Ceremony on April 15 but several sporting events have now been sold out.

The public are now unable to purchase tickets for beach volleyball, as well as track cycling and mountain biking.

Artistic and rhythmic gymnastics events have also hit their allocation, along with the entire netball competition and triathlon.

The sports join diving and swimming in selling out for the Games.

The opening evening of athletics finals has been sold out, with the session featuring the men’s 5,000 metres, hammer throw and women’s T38 long jump.

Preliminary and semi-final rounds of the men’s and women’s 100m competitions will also feature in the session.

Both the marquee sprint finals will take place the following day, with only Category A and B tickets now available at AUD$150 (£84/$114/€96) and AUD$100 (£56/$76/€64) respectively.

The Opening Ceremony at Carrara Stadium has now been sold out ©Getty Images

The evening sessions on the final three days of athletics competition have also been sold out, but tickets remain for all other sessions.

The final two days of table tennis competition and last day of badminton competition, which will feature five finals, have both hit their allocation.

Finals of basketball, hockey and rugby sevens have also been sold out, but tickets remain available for all other sessions.

It is similar for shooting and weightlifting sessions, but the public can still buy tickets to a number of medal sessions.

Lawn bowls, Para powerlifting, squash and wrestling have tickets available to each of their sessions.

Gold Coast 2018 is scheduled to take place from April 4 to 15.

Ticket prices start from AUD$20 (£11.50/$15/€13) for adults and AUD$10 (£5.50/$7.50/€6.50) for children.

The prices include free public transport on event days within the South East Queensland TransLink transport network, along with the Cairns TransLink and Townsville connect bus networks.

Cairns and Townsville will both host basketball preliminary action during the Games.

Gold Coast 2018 claim they expect 1.5 million spectators to watch action during the 12-day Games.

Tickets will be purchased on a first come, first served basis.

As well as the ticketed sessions, four free events taking place during the Games - the race walk, marathon, cycling time trials and cycling road races.

Tickets can be purchased here.