No medal ceremony will be held in the figure skating team event or women's individual competition - should Kamila Valieva earn a podium finish - with a decision still to be reached on whether the 15-year-old figure skater will be sanctioned for a positive drug test.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board reached the decision following the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) panel decision not to reimpose a provisional suspension on Valieva today.

The CAS decision allows Valieva to compete in the women's individual event tomorrow, but a full decision on whether an anti-doping rule violation has been committed remains in the hands of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

An IOC statement said the inconclusive situation led the IOC holding initial consultations with the National Olympic Committees (NOCs), leading to a decision not to hold ceremonies involving Valieva here.

"In the interest of fairness to all athletes and the NOCs concerned, it would not be appropriate to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 as it would include an athlete who on the one hand has a positive A-sample, but whose violation of the anti-doping rules has not yet been established on the other hand," the statement read.

"Should Ms Valieva finish amongst the top three competitors in the women’s single skating competition, no flower ceremony and no medal ceremony will take place during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

"The IOC requests the International Skating Union (ISU), for reasons of fairness, to allow a 25th competitor to participate in the free skating part of the competition on 17 February, in case Ms Valieva is ranked in the first 24 of the short programme on 15 February.

"The IOC will, in consultation with the athletes and NOCs concerned, organise dignified medal ceremonies once the case of Ms Valieva has been concluded."

The USOPC say they will ensure their team's performances are celebrated when they recieve their medals ©Getty Images

Valieva was a key member of the ROC gold medal winning squad in the team event, leading the women's singles standings in both the short programme and the free skating.

Valieva performed the quadruple jump twice - a manoeuvre that has never before been successfully landed at the Winter Olympic Games.

The team also included Mark Kondratiuk in the men's, Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov in the pairs, and Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov in the ice dance.

The United States finished as the silver medallists in the event and could be in line for gold should Valieva be sanctioned in the future.

Japan ended as the bronze medallists, while Canada finished in fourth place.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said it will ensure its team's performances are celebrated when they receive their medals.

“We are immensely proud of the United States Figure Skating Team and their historic performance in the team event," a USOPC spokesperson said.

"Not only did they achieve a best-ever finish, most-ever points scored, and firsts in three different disciplines, but they also continue to embody the spirit and principles of Team USA.

"We are devastated that they will leave Beijing without their medals in hand, but we appreciate the intention of the IOC to ensure that the right medals are awarded to the right individuals.

"And rest assure, when that time comes, they will be awesomely celebrated.”

