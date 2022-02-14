The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has acknowledged there are challenges with allowing younger athletes to compete at the Olympic Games, but claimed it would be disappointing if they were prevented from grasping their Olympic dreams.

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) figure skater Kamila Valieva is among the youngest participants at Beijing 2022 at the age of 15.

Valieva was part of the ROC squad which earned team figure skating gold at the Games, but the medals are yet to be awarded after it was revealed the star had tested positive for a banned substance.

The case has seen the 15-year-old face intense focus at the Games and was seen crying during a practice session prior to the women’s individual event.

Concerns over Valieva’s welfare have been raised, with the IOC having welcomed an investigation into the teenager’s entourage.

IOC Presidential spokesperson Mark Adams said National Olympic Committees had the option to apply for chaperones and athlete welfare officers at the Games, while the organisation has run safeguarding courses as it seeks to enhance support available for athletes.

Adams admitted there were challenges of having younger athletes participating at the Olympic Games, but the IOC should offer opportunities "if we can."

"There is a balance here," Adams said at the IOC’s daily press briefing today.

"We have to offer everyone we can the chance to follow their Olympic dream and I think everyone would like to see younger athletes involved.

"Everyone will remember from Tokyo some of the amazing performances, for example in skateboarding.

"There is a balance, there is a challenge and that is the welfare of the athletes.

"Everyone always needs to do more in these cases.

"I think what would be disappointing is if we did not allow the opportunity for these athletes to grasp their dreams."

The IOC has in recent years pledged to make the Games more youthful and gender balanced, highlighted by the addition of skateboarding to the Olympic programme.

The average age of female skateboarders at Tokyo 2020 was just over 14-years-old.

Welfare scandals in recent years involving gymnastics have also impacted young athletes, with the sport’s age limit at 16 for the Olympic Games.

The International Skating Union (ISU), unconnected to the Valieva case, are reportedly considering raising its age limit for senior events from 15 to 17.

A proposal was reportedly made by the ISU Council following data received from its Medical Commission, with a gradual increase suggested to help protect physical and mental health of athletes, while ensuring current senior level athletes are not required to drop back down to junior level.