Fact of the day

Norway has competed in every Winter Olympics since the first one at Chamonix in 1924. Their team of 14 athletes won 17 medals, including four gold, to finish top – a position they have not relinquished in the near 100 years since. Before the start of Beijing 2022, they had won a total of 368 medals, including 132 gold, leaving them a long way clear of nearest rivals United States. More than half of these medals have come from cross-country skiing and speed skating. Norway is one of only three nations - along with Austria and Liechtenstein - to have won more medals at the Winter Games than at the Summer edition.