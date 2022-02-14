WADA blame RUSADA for failing to mark Valieva’s sample as priority for long delay in testing

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has claimed the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) did not flag Kamila Valieva’s sample as a priority, leading to the adverse analytical finding being recorded during the 2022 Winter Olympics here.

A Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) panel opted against reinstating Valieva’s provisional suspension today, permitting the 15-year-old to compete in the women’s singles figure skating event.

The CAS Panel had highlighted "serious issues of untimely notification of the results of the athletes’ anti-doping test".

The Panel, chaired by Italy's Fabio Iudica, claimed this "infringed upon the athletes’ ability to establish certain legal requirements for her benefit", while such late notification was not her fault, in the middle of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022."

CAS secretary general Matthieu Reeb had highlighted the gap between the collection of the sample on December 25 and the analysis on February 8, when the positive test was confirmed by the WADA-accredited laboratory in Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm.

Reeb said that the case would not have occurred had “these anti-doping testing procedures had been completed in one week or 10 days as generally the case for example at the Olympic Games."

WADA has issued a statement following the CAS decision, with the organisation saying the Panel had decided not to apply the WADA Code "which does not allow for specific exceptions to be made in relation to mandatory provisional suspensions for 'protected persons', including minors."

The organisation has suggested the delay in the analysis of Valieva’s sample was the fault of RUSADA.

Kalima Valieva’s sample was taken in Saint Petersburg on December 25 but Karolinska University Hospital, the WADA-accredited laboratory in Stockholm, where it was sent for testing, did not announce the result until February 8 ©WADA

"Concerning the analysis of the athlete's sample, WADA always expects Anti-Doping Organizations to liaise with the laboratories in order to ensure they expedite the analysis of samples so that the results are received prior to athletes traveling to or competing in a major event, such as the Olympic or Paralympic Games and, where applicable, conduct results management of the cases related to such athletes," a WADA statement read.

"According to information received by WADA, the sample in this case was not flagged by RUSADA as being a priority sample when it was received by the anti-doping laboratory in Stockholm, Sweden.

"This meant the laboratory did not know to fast-track the analysis of this sample.

"As previously announced, under the terms of the Code, when a minor is involved in an anti-doping case, there is a requirement to investigate that athlete’s support personnel.

"RUSADA has already indicated it has begun that process.

"In addition, WADA’s independent Intelligence and Investigations Department will look into it."

More follows