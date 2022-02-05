Fact of the day

At the first Winter Olympic Games in Chamonix in 1924, Norway’s Thorleif Haug won all three Nordic skiing events - the 18 and 50-kilometres cross-country and the Nordic combined. He was also awarded the bronze medal in ski jumping, But 50 years later a mistake was found in the calculation of the scores by Norwegian sports historian Jacob Vaage and Haug was demoted to fourth place. It meant Anders Haugen, an American born in Norway, was promoted to third place. In September 1974, Haugen returned to Norway as an 86-year-old and was given the bronze medal by Anna Maria Magnussen, Haug's youngest daughter.