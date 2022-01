Germany’s flag bearers for the Winter Olympic Games Opening Ceremony in Beijing next week will be chosen by a combination of a public vote and a ballot of team members, it has been revealed.

The votes of both groups are counted and percentages from both are added together for the final result.

As at Tokyo 2020, the flag will be carried by a man and woman to reflect the International Olympic Committee’s recommendations on gender equality.

The shortlist of six comprises three men and three women and has been chosen by the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) according to specific criteria.

The panel has selected, "Popular athletes who embody fair and manipulation-free competitive sport not only with their successes, but also with their personality and attitude."

They also took into account performances at previous Olympics, the need to reflect a variety of different sports, diversity and each nominee’s qualities as a role model.

Sliding sports are well represented in the final six.

Lugers Tobias Wendl and Natalia Geisenberger and both won double luge gold at Sochi 2014 and then again at Pyeongchang 2018.

As at Tokyo 2020 ,Germany will have joint flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

They are joined by Francesco Friedrich, winner of double bobsleigh gold at Pyeongchang 2018.

Five-time Olympic speed skating champion Claudia Pechstein is set for her eighth Games appearance at the age of 49.

She carried the German flag at Closing Ceremonies at both Lillehammer 1994 and Turin 2006.

Nominees also include men’s ice hockey captain Moritz Muller, who led the team in an extraordinary run to the final in 2018, where they won the silver medal.

Snowboarder Ramona Hofmeister, a bronze medallist in parallel giant slalom at Pyeongchang 2018, completes the list.

Voting is due to remain open until midnight next Sunday (January 30).

The final result of the choice of flag-bearers will be announced in Beijing on February 3, the day before the Opening Ceremony.