New German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) President Thomas Weikert has outlined his priorities for 2022 and reiterated an aim to guide the embattled organisation into "calmer waters".

The former head of the International Table Tennis Federation was elected as the new DOSB leader at last month’s Presidential election, succeeding Alfons Hörmann who stepped down amid allegations of a "culture of fear" within the organisation.

In his New Year message, Weikert reflected on a turbulent past 12 months which he claimed had "put a strain on many DOSB employees" and "did not give a good image to the outside world".

But Weikert has expressed his determination to focus on addressing the challenges facing the organisation in 2022.

"Our goal is clear: we want to bring the DOSB into calmer waters this year and, together with the DOSB workforce, tackle the most pressing challenges now," said Weikert.

Among the DOSB's priorities include maintaining sport in Germany during the coronavirus pandemic, with a "grassroots sport guarantee", and supporting clubs in their recovery from the global health crisis.

Weikert said the "Comeback" campaign launched by the DOSB last year was a "good basis for further measures" as it looks to help clubs regain members.

German athletes are preparing to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics where DOSB President Thomas Weikert hopes to create the "best possible conditions on site" ©Getty Images

Ensuring the safety of the German team at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics was another goal for the DOSB, with Weikert aiming to create "the best possible conditions on site" in the Chinese capital.

Torsten Burmester has recently been appointed as the new chief executive of the DOSB, replacing Veronika Rücker.

Weikert said he was confident Burmester, who was previously the secretary general of the German Disabled Sports Association, will help to "restore trust and credibility" at the DOSB.

"The first few weeks have shown me: the DOSB is alive, the employees are competent and highly motivated, together with the Presidium we form a powerful team that lets me look to the future with optimism," added Weikert.

"However, in order to be really successful, we need the support of the member organizations of the DOSB.

"Despite all the different interests, we have to pull together again.

"Let us show what sport can make a difference and what social status it deserves."