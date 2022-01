Olympic gold medallist Rießle left out as Germany adds trio to Nordic combined squad for Beijing 2022

Olympic gold medallist Fabian Rießle has been left out of Germany’s Nordic combined squad for next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing after national coach Hermann Weinbuch selected his final three athletes for the Games.

Rießle helped Germany win gold in the men’s team large hill 4 x 5 kilometres and achieved silver in the men’s individual large hill 10km at Pyeonchang 2018.

The 31-year-old also claimed team silver and individual bronze at Sochi 2014 and is a three-time world champion.

But Rießle has struggled to hit the high notes this season, slipping to 19th in the overall International Ski Federation Nordic Combined World Cup standings behind six other German athletes.

Manuel Faißt has also missed out on a spot in the Beijing 2022 team, with Olympic champion Johannes Rydzek finishing one place ahead of him in the rankings to earn German selection.

Rydzek, Terence Weber and Julian Schmid have been confirmed as Weinbuch’s final nominations following the Nordic Combined World Cup event in Klingenthal in Germany.

The trio join Olympic gold medallists Eric Frenzel and Vinzenz Geiger who had already been named in Germany’s squad.

Olympic champion Johannes Rydzek edged out Manuel Faißt to clinch the final spot in the German squad for the Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

Weinbuch cited Rydzek’s recent form as a factor for his selection and backed the 30-year-old to defended his title at the Games.

"With the background that he is predestined for this at the height of Beijing with his great mileage," Weinbuch told the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

"You have to be really good at it."

Germany is one of the strongest nations in Nordic combined with only Norway registering more Olympic golds medals, with the sport having appeared at every Winter Games since its debut at Chamonix in 1924.

Germany has won five gold medals, compared to Norway's 13.

At Pyeonchang 2018, Germany claimed three golds, including individual titles for Rydzek and Frenzel.

The Nordic combined event at Beijing 2022 is scheduled to run from February 9 to 17 at the Kuyangshu Nordic Center and Biathlon Center.