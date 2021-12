International Sambo Federation plans four World Cups on four continents

The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) has confirmed that four World Cups in four different continents have been scheduled in 2022.

A World Sambo Super Cup is also planned for Moscow on March 24 and 25, with this event dedicated to the founders of the sport.

Dominican Republic is the first planned World Cup host, with the Caribbean nation set to stage competition on dates to be confirmed in May.

Casablanca in Morocco has been awarded a World Cup on June 18 and 19, with Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan set to stage an event on August 20 and 21.

Serbian city Novi Sad has been named as a World Cup host on September 17 and 18.

The main event on the 2022 calendar will be the World Championships, which are due to take place between November 11 and 13 in Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat.

A World Sambo Super Cup is also planned for Moscow next year ©Getty Images

Russian city Yekaterinburg is the planned host of the European Championships in May, with the Asian Championships set for Jouneih in Lebanon in June.

Puntarenas in Costa Rica is scheduled to host the Pan American Championships in July, with the African Championships in Yaounde in Cameroon planned for the same month.

Other events planned for next year include the World Beach Sambo Championships in Bat Yam in Israel, between August 27 and 28.

The World Youth and Junior Championships have been awarded to Panagyurishte in Bulgaria, with dates of October 14 to 16 set.

The full calendar can be seen here.