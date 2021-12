International Olympic Committee member Mamadou N'Diaye led a delegation from Senegal which visited the under-construction International Sambo and Boxing Center in Moscow.

N'Diaye, the President of the Senegalese National Olympic and Sports Committee, toured the facility at the Luzhniki complex in the Russian capital with the rest of the group.

They were received by representatives from the International Sambo Federation.

The main construction work at the facility is due to be finished this year, six months ahead of schedule.

As well as competition and training areas for both sambo and boxing, there will also be fitness and medical centres and a hotel.

A distinctive feature will be a mirrored ceiling which will allow people to watch the action from the street outside.

"I am impressed with the visit to this facility," said N'Diaye.

The new facility includes a mirrored ceiling which allows people to watch the action from the street outside ©FIAS

"I was especially impressed by the mirrored ceiling in the training hall, thanks to which passers-by on the street can watch everything that happens.

"This is the first time I've seen this and I think it's brilliant.

"And, of course, the well thought out competition hall with all the necessary sections looks very impressive.

"But the most important thing is that I saw the enthusiasm with which people are working at the facility, at what pace it is all being built, so I am sure that the center will be built very soon, and we will see it in all its glory."