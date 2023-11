The largest world championship in sambo's history is over, but even more yet to come for Yerevan

From November 9 to 12 Yerevan was not only the capital of Armenia but also for sambo’s biggest event of the year - World Sambo Championships 2023. Since 2021 Yerevan has hosted numerous big sporting events such as boxing and weightlifting European championships, a few youth and junior European and world championships, international tournaments from boxing, wrestling and sambo.

It was planned that Egypt's capital city Cairo would host the world championships in 2023, but in summer they withdrew due to "changed circumstances". FIAS awarded the championship to Armenia in August 2023, and since then the government and local federation of sambo were busy with the organizing process.

In 2022 we held sambo’s youth and cadet world championships in 55 weight categories. It was the biggest event in the history of sambo and the history of Armenian sport. It was a sign that we can host even bigger events in Yerevan. Everybody worked there with great enthusiasm and the Armenian government did their best too. Our flawless work last year convinced the FIAS that we can host the World Championship, and when it came to decision there was no doubt, in the interview to Insidethegames said Michael Hayrapetyan - the president of Federation Sambo of Armenia.

Armenia’s deputy minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Karen Giloyan is sure that the organization was almost ideal.

“Of course there could be some mistakes but they didn’t reflect the general impression. Many of the participants said that this was the best championship that was ever held” told Giloyan to Armenian journalists.

Armenia's deputy minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Karen Giloyan (from the right) © FIAS





“Everything went as we planned, at the highest level. We were ready to solve every problem and all the participants left Armenia with the best memories. We didn’t have any incidents, all the process was under control. We were able to organize "the festival of peace” we wanted. It was the first time that Armenia hosted adult’s world championships in any sport and it was organized very well. All the 71 participant countries' representatives said that this was the best World championship, everybody was impressed”, said Hayrapetyan to Insidethegames.

During the competition days Sambo’s 85th anniversary was celebrated in Yerevan.

“Veteran sportsmen from all over the world were honored there and all of them carried the best memories from Armenia. Many of them were in Armenia for the first time. All the volunteers, police, transport, the government, all of them did their best, and we didn’t have any problem” said Hayrapetyan.

President of Federation Sambo of Armenia Michael Hayrapetyan (from the left) with FIAS president Vasily Shestakov © FIAS

Most of the participants confirmed Armenia's officials’ words. World champions Daniela Zhdan from Belarus and Anton Konovalov from Russia told Insidethegames that the good organization was one of key factors of their success. Konovalov also was impressed by Yerevan itself and also by people’s hospitality.

“I was going to participate on the last day of the championship and I can say that during those 3 days, while I was there I walked maybe 30 km in the streets of Yerevan, and I was very impressed. I loved the city very much, but the thing I loved most in Yerevan was the people's hospitality. We were eating soup in the restaurant, and I was interested in what the guys at the next table were eating. I asked them, they told me that they were eating lahmajoon and immediately passed one to our table”, said the athlete.

Two time world champion Anton Konovalov in action during the final bout against Davit Grigoryan © FIAS

Now FIAS is going to organize more bog events in Armenia, says Michael Hayrapetyan. “Armenia is a very desirable place for FIAS now, and they are going to organize the European Cup, and maybe the World cup in Yerevan”, concluded Hayrapetyan.

In the future Armenia will continue to host big sporting events. In 2027 the gymnastics European championships will be held in Yerevan. But Karen Giloyan insists that there will be more big events before 2027.

“There are ongoing negotiations with 3 Olympic sports. We will have more big tournaments before 2027 too, there is no doubt” said the deputy minister.

And one of them will start in 8 days. IBA Junior World Boxing Championships will be held from 21 November to 5 December 2023, in Yerevan, and Armenia will host the best of the best 15-16-year-old boxers of the world.