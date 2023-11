World Sambo Championship 2023 Day 2 Live blog © FIAS

We begin the live coverage of the World Sambo Championships 2023 from Sport Complex after Karen Demirchyan in Yerevan.

Today we will watch the bouts of 7 weight categories: three in men's sport sambo, two in women's sport sambo and two in combat sambo. The first day of the competitions brought us many exciting bouts us we are waiting for even more on the second day.

Today we will see in action returning world champions from 2022 Bekbolot Toktogolov (Kyrgyzstan, men's sport sambo +98 kg) and Sheikh-mansur Khabibulaev (FIAS 1, Combat sambo 64 kg), also many world champions and medalists from previous year's competitions.