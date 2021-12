The Indonesian Sambo Association (ISA) has held a provincial work meeting in the hall of the East Kalimantan National Sports Committee of Indonesia Building, as part of the build-up to the 2022 Berau Porprov.

Berau Porprov is the provincial sports week in Indonesia.

East Kalimantan is one of the regions of the country, making up the east part of the island of Borneo.

It was attended by nine branch managers of the sambo organisation, according to Indonesian publication Koran Kaltim.

Chairman of the ISA of East Kalimantan Province, Zulkifli, said the main topics of discussion surrounded issues over recruitment of athletes, preparation of the provincial competition and the 2022 Porprov.

Indonesia is one of 96 members of the FIAS ©Getty Images

"To determine whether we are ready to go forward, if the Pengcab is ready, then we will hold a provincial Kejurprov to increase our flying hours and the quality of our athletes," said Zulkifli.

Pengcab relates to the management of the sambo team, while Kejurprov is the provincial championship.

Zulkifli stated his province was also aiming for eight men's golds, eight women's golds and eight mixed gold medals at the 2022 Berau Porprov.