The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) was among more than 500 participants to join the International Forum for Sports Integrity.

The fourth edition of the forum was led by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and staged at its headquarters in Lausanne in Switzerland last month.

Participating online along with other representatives of the Olympic Movement, Governments, intergovernmental agencies and the betting industry, the FIAS recognised the importance of strengthening collaboration in a bid to protect the credibility and integrity of sport.

There was also a global commitment to the International Partnership Against Corruption In Sport to work together and promote transparency and integrity.

The forum saw the IOC and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime extend their Memorandum of Understanding to further strengthen the cooperation between the two organisations in fighting corruption and crime in sport.

The FIAS is determined to protect the credibility and integrity of sport by eradicating match fixing ©FIAS

In October, the FIAS signed a three-year partnership with CSCF Consulting, with both organisations aiming to eliminate match-fixing through developing an education programme for athletes and staff.

It is part of the FIAS' aim to improve integrity in sambo, with the programme set to be available to National Federations in America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.

Over the next three years, there will be the development of action plans, events, training and programmes to create education resources informing personnel about sport manipulations.