Kremlin says athletes success will compensate for absence of national anthem at Tokyo 2020

Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has admitted the country are disappointed by the absence of the national anthem from Tokyo 2020, but claim success for their athletes will "compensate."

Russian athletes will compete at both Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 as neutrals due to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision in the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) case.

The CAS halved the ban on Russia's flag and anthem at the 2020 and 2022 Olympic Games in Tokyo and Beijing, respectively, and World Championships, including the FIFA World Cup, from four years to two.

Russia will compete as "ROC" - for Russian Olympic Committee as part of punishments for the "cover-up of the cover-up" of the manipulation of data at the Moscow Laboratory.

Peskov admitted the absence of the Russian national anthem from the Games was a disappointment for the country, but expressed hope athletes will enjoy success at both Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.

Uniforms for the neutral team were revealed earlier this month ©Getty Images

"This was the IOC decision," Peskov said, according to Russia's state news agency TASS.

"Therefore, I would like to refrain from giving opinions.

"We all certainly wish to hear our beautiful anthem being played, but the most important thing now is for our athletes to win.

"Their wins will compensate for everything."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed last week that Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 will be played for Russian gold medallists at the upcoming Olympics.

The music was proposed after CAS rejected the use of the folk song Katyusha, considered to have been directly associated with Russia, which would be in breach of the doping sanctions imposed on the country.

The Tchaikovsky music was used instead of the Russian national anthem at World Championships in skating held this year.

The International Paralympic Committee confirmed its conditions for the Russian Paralympic Committee at Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 on Monday (April 26).

Manufacturers ZASPORT unveiled the uniform for the neutral team at Tokyo 2020 earlier this month.

While the Russian flag itself is absent from the uniform to comply with the terms of the sanctions, the national colours are prominent on the kit which will be worn.