Music from Tchaikovsky approved as replacement for Russian national anthem at Tokyo 2020

Music from composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky has been approved as the replacement for Russia's banned national anthem at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 will be played for Russian gold medallists at Tokyo 2020 and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

It had been proposed after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected the use of the folk song Katyusha, considered to have been directly associated with Russia, which would be in breach of the doping sanctions imposed on the country.

The Tchaikovsky music was used instead of the Russian national anthem at World Championships in skating held this year.

Russia will compete as "ROC" - for Russian Olympic Committee - at the next two Olympics as part of punishments for the "cover-up of the cover-up" of the manipulation of data at the Moscow Laboratory.

The country's name, anthem and flag has also been banned under the sanctions for the state-sponsored doping scheme operated by Russian officials at major events including the Olympics.

The uniform for the ROC team at Tokyo 2020 was unveiled last week ©Getty Images

The CAS halved the period in which they apply from four years to two in December.

Approval of the music by the IOC comes after the uniform for the ROC was unveiled last week.

The uniform, manufactured by ZASPORT, has caused controversy owing to its resemblance to the banned Russian flag.

The national colours are prominent on the majority of the kit which will be donned by ROC competitors.

It includes polo shirts and jackets with white shoulders above thick bands of blue and red - the three colours of the national flag in the order in which they appear on it.

"I want to thank my colleagues from the IOC and ROC for the joint work," said ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov.

"From today, our Olympic team has all the elements of identity.

"The flag of the Russian Olympic Committee with the colours of our tricolour, the official outfit, easily recognisable both for our compatriots and for fans of any other countries even without any inscriptions, and now the musical accompaniment, the melody to which the Russian Olympians will be honoured in Tokyo and Beijing."