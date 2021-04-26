The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has confirmed conditions for the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) at Tokyo 2020, with the organisation required to use an acronym rather than its full name.

The IPC announced the principles as part of the implementation of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision regarding the Russian Anti-Doping Agency.

Under the terms of the CAS decision, Russian athletes can only compete at the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games and World Championships as neutrals and its flag, anthem and symbols have been banned.

The CAS had halved a four-year package of punishments initially imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), meaning the sanctions will be in place for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as Beijing 2022.

The IPC said athletes and team officials will represent the Russian Paralympic Committee and use "RPC" as the acronym at Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.

This will include for the marching order in the Opening Ceremony of the Games.

All public displays will use the acronym "RPC" rather than the full name "Russian Paralympic Committee."

The IPC added that a special RPC emblem has been created and will be used at both Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.

The words "Russia" or "Russian" will not appear on team kit during the Games ©Getty Images

The emblem is expected to be used on uniforms, equipment, personal items, websites and in other areas relevant to the Games.

This includes being used in place of the flag of the Russian Federation at all Games venues and official ceremonies.

While the emblem will feature on uniforms, the words "Russia" and "Russian" will not appear, the IPC said.

Sporting equipment requiring the use of the country’s acronym will also see "RPC" used, rather than "RUS."

The neutral uniforms have been approved by the IPC for the Games, while Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No.1 will be played for all victory ceremonies in place of the Russian national anthem.

The Russian doping scandal and its aftermath will impact the country’s Paralympians for the fourth consecutive Paralympic Games.

Russia were banned from the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games by the IPC over the doping scandal.

The ban remained in place for Pyeongchang 2018, although authorised neutral athletes were permitted to compete subject to meeting conditions set by the IPC.