The Belarusian Government have announced their approval for the ticketing programme for the second European Games in Minsk.

Tickets to sporting events and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be released on December 1 until June 30, 2019.

Tickets will be available to purchase from the official ticket operator as well as travel companies which will sell tickets as part of tourism packages.

The Government's Resolution No. 751 came into effect on October 20 and outlines the distribution rules as well as confirming the ticket release date, according to BelTA.

The Belarusian Government have approved plans to release tickets in December ©Minsk 2019

The tickets can be returned for a full refund if for any case the Games are cancelled or entry to Belarus is denied on certain grounds.

Next year's Games will open on June 21 and run through until June 30.

Tickets for all 15 sports: 3x3 basketball, archery, athletics, badminton, beach soccer, gymnastics, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling, judo, karate, sambo, shooting, table tennis and wrestling, and the ceremonies, will be available to purchase.

In total, 4,082 athletes from all 50 European National Olympic Committees are set to compete in Minsk.