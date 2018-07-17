Minsk 2019 have announced tickets for the second European Games are due to be placed on sale on December 1.

The announcement was made at a two-day seminar in Belarus’ capital city for communications heads of the European National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and sports journalists.

"Our goal is to ensure full stadia through an effective, service-oriented ticketing programme," Maxim Koshkalda, Minsk 2019 head of marketing, said.

"This means one that will provide fans in Belarus and abroad with equal opportunities to obtain tickets of all price ranges for the second European Games Minsk 2019."

Ticketpro were appointed as the official ticket provider of the Games earlier this year.

The company will be responsible for a programme of ticket sales, which will set the cost, distribution, return and exchange of tickets.

Around 800,000 tickets are expected to be available for the Games.

Sales will be conducted by Minsk 2019 through minsk2019.ticketpro.by within Belarus, while official resellers will operate in their territories from December 1 to February 28.

Worldwide sales are scheduled to begin on March 1.

Tickets will also be sold at city ticket outlets and venue ticket box offices in Minsk as well as in more than 400 partnership sales outlets around Belarus.

Children under age of six will have free entry into events, while people with an impairment will be offered special options such as accessibility seating and customer service support.

Around 800,000 tickets are expected to be made available for the Games ©Minsk 2019

Minsk 2019 state Ticketpro have a system in place to interact with the Ministry of Interior and the border service.

This system will offer smooth entry to Belarus for all ticketholders, it is claimed.

Organisers expect a significant number of overseas sports fans will attend the Games in Minsk from Russia.

They state Belarus and Russia recently signed an intergovernmental agreement under which Russia will provide visa-free travel and stay in its territory for foreign nationals arriving for the European Games next year.

Further details on the ticketing programme are scheduled to presented to the public in October.

"We are pleased with the ticketing programme Minsk 2019 has developed, which covers the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as 15 of the top Olympic and non-Olympic sports," Simon Clegg, the European Games executive director, said.

"The European Games and Minsk offer an attractive destination to see world-class sports competition, of which most will serve as qualifiers for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

"Thanks to the small distances between the venues, fans will be able to experience several events in one day."

The announcement was made during a two-day seminar in Minsk ©Minsk 2019

In total, 4,082 athletes from all 50 NOCs will compete in 15 sports in Minsk.

This will include 3x3 basketball, archery, athletics, badminton, beach soccer, beach volleyball, boxing and canoe sprint.

Cycling, judo, karate, sambo, shooting, table tennis and wrestling also feature on the programme.

Ten of the 15 sports will act as qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, with the European Games also counting as the official European Championships for four sports.

There will be 91 men's events, 89 women's events and 21 mixed events in total, with 115 universality spots available.