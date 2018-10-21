Classical pianist and conductor Rostislav Krimer has signed up as the eighth star ambassador of the Minsk 2019 European Games.

The Belarus musician was confirmed in the role at the Yuri Bashmet International Music Festival in Minsk.

Star ambassadors have been tasked with promoting the Games in the Belarus capital, which will take place between June 21 and 30 next year.

"I'm deeply pleased to be awarded with this honorary title," said Krimer.

"Through me and my colleagues devoted to the art you'll find a choir of voices ready to spread such a great event as the second European Games around the world.

"It is a prestigious opportunity for Belarus to show its historic, cultural and infrastructural wealth, raise touristic potential and open new horizons for the citizens.

"So, I would like to wish all our athletes high achievements at the upcoming event."

Minsk 2019 will be the biggest sporting event in the history of Belarus ©Minsk 2019

Krimer has regularly played the most prestigious concerts with some of the most talented musicians.

"Due to his concerts and pedagogical activities, Rostislav Krimer is brightly telling about Belarus all over the world," said Minsk 2019 Organising Committee chief executive George Katulin.

"Though our main goal is to arrange the biggest multi-sport event in the Belarussian history at a high level, to expose Belarus to the world is even more important.

"Especially to Europe as more than 4,000 athletes from 50 European countries will come to Minsk next year.

"I'm convinced that by involving such people as Rostislav Krimer into the preparation for the Games we will succeed."

Other star ambassadors include four-time Olympic biathlon champion Darya Domracheva and circus trainers Askold and Edgard Zapashnye.

Alexander Bogdanovich and Alexander Medved, Olympic champions in canoe sprint and wrestling respectively, have also signed up.